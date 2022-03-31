Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $35,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,081,352,000 after acquiring an additional 612,776 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,102,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,932,000 after acquiring an additional 35,451 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,484,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,690,000 after acquiring an additional 340,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,017,000 after acquiring an additional 93,779 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,576,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,309,000 after acquiring an additional 130,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

VEEV opened at $214.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.21. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $166.48 and a one year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

