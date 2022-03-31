Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 288,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,216 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $39,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 160.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 51,957 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $235,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 7.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 80,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.47.

Paychex stock opened at $136.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $92.74 and a one year high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

