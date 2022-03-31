Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $35.96 Million Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,164,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,544 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $35,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 81.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,263.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 86.1% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $41.22 on Thursday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $45.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average is $35.54.

