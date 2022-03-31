Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 28,177 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,177 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $28,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 381,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,885,000 after purchasing an additional 23,001 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 36,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after acquiring an additional 129,690 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $77.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.77 and a 200-day moving average of $77.78. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.94 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.