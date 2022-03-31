Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 99,112 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $16,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP opened at $83.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $83.89.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.51%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

