Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $12,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Kroger by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kroger by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,858 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 700.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,537,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,814 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Kroger by 7,016.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 873,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,321,000 after purchasing an additional 861,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,857,000 after purchasing an additional 840,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,531,249.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $6,429,570.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 347,873 shares of company stock worth $19,888,534. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR stock opened at $56.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $35.54 and a 52 week high of $62.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average is $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Kroger announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.16.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

