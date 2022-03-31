Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 9,079 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,079 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of MGK opened at $238.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.74. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.83 and a 52 week high of $266.44.

