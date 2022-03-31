Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,860,000 after acquiring an additional 25,594 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $688,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 2,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.90, for a total value of $1,845,635.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.00, for a total value of $207,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,747 shares of company stock worth $17,491,699 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.22.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $692.38 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $469.36 and a 52 week high of $703.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $636.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $624.74.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

