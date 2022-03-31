Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG) Short Interest Up 57.1% in March

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of JUGG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.76. 58,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,370. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.63.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,311,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $7,855,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $6,853,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $6,815,000. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $6,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.
JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition (JUGG)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.