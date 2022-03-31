Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG) Short Interest Up 57.1% in March

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of JUGG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.76. 58,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,370. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.63.

Get Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,311,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $7,855,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $6,853,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $6,815,000. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $6,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.