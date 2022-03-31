Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JAZZ. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.93.

JAZZ opened at $157.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.52.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 19,557 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,557,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

