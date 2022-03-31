JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.90.

JCDXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JCDecaux from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of JCDecaux from €21.00 ($23.08) to €22.00 ($24.18) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of JCDecaux from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JCDecaux from €25.00 ($27.47) to €23.80 ($26.15) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th.

OTCMKTS JCDXF remained flat at $$23.57 on Friday. JCDecaux has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $31.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average is $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

