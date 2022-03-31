Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.41) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.46) EPS.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average is $65.89. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 2.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $838,412.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $490,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,227 shares of company stock worth $9,100,173. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

