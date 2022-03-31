Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF)

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of TT Electronics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TT Electronics’ FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TT Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on TT Electronics from GBX 320 ($4.19) to GBX 315 ($4.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

TT Electronics stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. TT Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21.

TT Electronics Plc engages in the business of design, manufacture and sale of electronic component and sensor technology for the defense, aerospace, medical, transportation and industrial electronics markets. It operates through the following segments; Sensors & Specialist Components, Power & Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

