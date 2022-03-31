Jeffrey Hessekiel Sells 4,717 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 4,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $103,774.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Jeffrey Hessekiel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 24th, Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 18,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00.
Shares of EXEL traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.44. 2,101,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,997. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.77.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,443,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 1,351.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,732,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,798 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,222,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,846 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth approximately $38,838,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 42.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,071,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.
About Exelixis (Get Rating)
Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exelixis (EXEL)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.