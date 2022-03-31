Jeffrey Hessekiel Sells 4,717 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 4,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $103,774.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Hessekiel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Exelixis alerts:

On Thursday, February 24th, Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 18,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00.

Shares of EXEL traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.44. 2,101,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,997. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,443,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 1,351.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,732,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,798 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,222,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,846 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth approximately $38,838,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 42.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,071,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.