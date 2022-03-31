JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JELD-WEN from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD opened at $21.47 on Thursday. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.39.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 245,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.89 per share, with a total value of $5,363,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $1,127,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,235,000 shares of company stock worth $28,180,500. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth $704,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in JELD-WEN by 69.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in JELD-WEN by 4.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.