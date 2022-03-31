JMG Financial Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,812 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 172,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 233,070 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $41,386,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 112,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,996,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

AAPL opened at $177.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.67 and a 200 day moving average of $161.44. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

