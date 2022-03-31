John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHS. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get John Hancock Income Securities Trust alerts:

John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.19. The company had a trading volume of 43,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,065. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $17.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.178 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%.

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust (Get Rating)

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.