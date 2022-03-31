Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Lifted by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.4% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $179.59 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $472.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.01 and a 200 day moving average of $166.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

