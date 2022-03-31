Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the February 28th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JMPLY traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $51.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,400. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average of $59.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Johnson Matthey from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($32.88) to GBX 2,320 ($30.39) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,063.00.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

