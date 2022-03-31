JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Stock Price Up 2.4%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Rating) shares rose 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.93 and last traded at $87.68. Approximately 2,063 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 33,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.62.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.43 and its 200 day moving average is $88.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $512,000.

