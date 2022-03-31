JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Stock Price Up 2.8%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Rating) was up 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.75 and last traded at $62.75. Approximately 43 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 21,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.06.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBSC. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 559.8% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 39,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 33,663 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000.

