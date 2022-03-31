JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Price Target to €70.00

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €73.00 ($80.22) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on KNYJY. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of KONE Oyj from €58.00 ($63.74) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.
Shares of KONE Oyj stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.68. 38,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average is $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.77. KONE Oyj has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $44.31.
KONE Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.
