JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Price Target to €70.00

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €73.00 ($80.22) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KNYJY. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of KONE Oyj from €58.00 ($63.74) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

Shares of KONE Oyj stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.68. 38,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average is $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.77. KONE Oyj has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $44.31.

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 37.48%. Research analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

KONE Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.