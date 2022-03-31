JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.9% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $29,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $7,136,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM opened at $140.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $414.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $127.27 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.