JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $15,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,991 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,138,000 after buying an additional 2,270,764 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 673.3% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,846,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,191,000 after buying an additional 1,607,357 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,928,000 after buying an additional 1,500,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,136,000 after buying an additional 1,184,297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 4,181,280 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.50.

