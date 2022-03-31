Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.99

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.99 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 14.30 ($0.19). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 14.64 ($0.19), with a volume of 3,108,996 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.28) target price on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £356.19 million and a PE ratio of 12.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 15.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 15.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00.

Jubilee Metals Group plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Zambia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Base Metals Beneficiation, Business Development, and Exploration and Mining segments. It explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

