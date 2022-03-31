Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) traded up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.77. 10,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 18,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 290 ($3.80) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 276 ($3.62) to GBX 228 ($2.99) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 210 ($2.75) in a research report on Monday, February 28th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52.
Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.
