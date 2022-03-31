Jupiter Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Jupiter has a market cap of $16.20 million and approximately $639,003.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jupiter has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00046897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.53 or 0.07164708 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,655.56 or 0.99742625 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00054050 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 863,289,636 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

