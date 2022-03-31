Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,085.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ KALA opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $95.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.42. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KALA. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.81.
Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.
