Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Trading 4.2% Higher

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.66. 11,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,780,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $589.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of -0.28.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 59.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,131.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $38,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,122 shares of company stock valued at $188,543 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,343,000 after acquiring an additional 127,888 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 15.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,892,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after buying an additional 250,252 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,685,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after buying an additional 582,978 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,658,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after buying an additional 140,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,775,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

