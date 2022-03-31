Katalyo (KTLYO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $141,679.00

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, Katalyo has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0795 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a market cap of $850,545.67 and $141,679.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00048386 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.39 or 0.07199795 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,257.46 or 1.00119312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00048040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00054776 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

