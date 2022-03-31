Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 1,675 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.97. 3,862,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,202,546. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.14 and its 200-day moving average is $143.66. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.11 and a 12-month high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.