Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 877 Shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 42.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 35.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 886,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,203,000 after purchasing an additional 233,356 shares during the period.

Shares of IMOM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.88. 2,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average is $32.51. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06.

