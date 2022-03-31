Kathmere Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at $1,608,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 18,850 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BMAY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,718. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.29. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31.

