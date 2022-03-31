Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 12,951 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,951 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $9,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JMST remained flat at $$50.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 559,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,877. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.94. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.56 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.