Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Acquires 570 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,456 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,581,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,713 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,157,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,350 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 847,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $300,600,000 after purchasing an additional 565,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,296.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 568,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,338,000 after buying an additional 527,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.35.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $304.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.23. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.17 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

