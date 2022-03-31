Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.32.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $165.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.29. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

