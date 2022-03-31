Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,995 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Argus upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $59.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.93 and a 200-day moving average of $66.95. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 59.23%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

