Kcash Market Capitalization Achieves $994,628.14 (KCASH)

Kcash (KCASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 31st. One Kcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Kcash has a market capitalization of $994,628.14 and $151,080.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kcash has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kcash Coin Profile

Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com . Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

