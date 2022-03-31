KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KDDI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of KDDI stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 147,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,008. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81. KDDI has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $17.97.

KDDI ( OTCMKTS:KDDIY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that KDDI will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services.

