Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KRNY opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $948.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.10. Kearny Financial has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.82 million during the quarter. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $26,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 46,152 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 139,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 49,479 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial (Get Rating)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.