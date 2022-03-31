KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.97

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.77 ($0.01). KEFI Gold and Copper shares last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01), with a volume of 15,720,691 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £23.37 million and a PE ratio of -3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.97.

Get KEFI Gold and Copper alerts:

In other news, insider John Edward Leach purchased 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £125,000 ($163,741.16).

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company also explores for precious and base metals, and other minerals. It primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project with a probable ore reserve of 1.05 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces located in Ethiopia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KEFI Gold and Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEFI Gold and Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.