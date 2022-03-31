Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

KEN stock opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Kenon has a 12-month low of $29.38 and a 12-month high of $72.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.89.

Get Kenon alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kenon in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Kenon by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kenon by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Kenon by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 31,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kenon by 406.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 14,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.