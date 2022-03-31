Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kenon (NYSE:KENGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

KEN stock opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Kenon has a 12-month low of $29.38 and a 12-month high of $72.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kenon in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Kenon by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kenon by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Kenon by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 31,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kenon by 406.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 14,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.

