Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Short Interest Down 30.3% in March

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the February 28th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Kesselrun Resources stock remained flat at $$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,428. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09. Kesselrun Resources has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.21.

Get Kesselrun Resources alerts:

Kesselrun Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns 100% interest in the Bluffpoint property comprising of 280 mining claims covering an area of 8,857 hectares located in the Kenora mining division of northwestern Ontario.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kesselrun Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesselrun Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.