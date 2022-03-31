Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Short Interest Down 30.3% in March

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the February 28th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Kesselrun Resources stock remained flat at $$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,428. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09. Kesselrun Resources has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.21.
Kesselrun Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
