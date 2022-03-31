Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $508,000 Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,556 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Group bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 95,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 14,167 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 6.9% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the third quarter worth $257,000.

BAPR stock opened at $33.92 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $33.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average of $32.73.

