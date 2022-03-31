Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 6,208 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in Nokia by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nokia in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nokia in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nokia in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nokia in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nokia in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

NOK opened at $5.53 on Thursday. Nokia Co. has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Nokia had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Nokia’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nokia (Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.