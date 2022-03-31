Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 863 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,615,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,343,837,000 after purchasing an additional 446,005 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in CoStar Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,192,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,617 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,537,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,150 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,687,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,494,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in CoStar Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,122,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,874,000 after purchasing an additional 698,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $67.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.51. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 90.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.77.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

