Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,046 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,388,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,298,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,090,043.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. UBS Group downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $38.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.92.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 64.00% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.68%.

About NRG Energy (Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.