Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,790 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,290 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $610,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349,325 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,226,836 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $131,726,000 after acquiring an additional 526,426 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 14,603.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,815 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after acquiring an additional 518,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,182.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 519,055 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,731,000 after acquiring an additional 496,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,509 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $77,791,000 after acquiring an additional 469,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $101.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.82 and its 200-day moving average is $97.36. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.07 and a 1 year high of $144.47.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

