KeyCorp Cuts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $165.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

GPN has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Global Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.20.

Get Global Payments alerts:

NYSE:GPN traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $137.07. 21,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.95. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,932 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,786,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2,266.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,599,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 197.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,306,000 after buying an additional 1,632,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.