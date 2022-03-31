KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $756,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 282.2% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 177,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 130,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.76.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.66%.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.93.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

